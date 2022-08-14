KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities made a drug discovery in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a large bale filled with what is believed to be cocaine was found floating in the ocean in Key West, near Coconut Mallory Marina, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said someone spotted the bale off shore and reported it to Key West Police officers.

MCSO deputies responded just before 3:40 p.m. to find 25 rectangular bricks inside the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic, and each had black “XXX” decals.

Investigators said their estimated total weight is around 55 pounds.

The bricks will be turned over to federal authorities.

