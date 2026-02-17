BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN)– A bald eagle was rescued in Bradenton, thanks to the help of a good Samaritan.

Police and wildlife rescue said the eagle seemed to be in distress when they arrived on Monday.

The eagle was estimated to be 4 to 5 years old. Once they collected the bird, it was placed inside a patrol car.

The bald eagle is protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, as well as by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

