CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A bacterial infection is spreading through Florida’s palm trees.

The disease, known as lethal bronzing, is spread by a small insect that sucks sap from other palms and transmits it like a virus.

At Clearwater’s Coachman Park, more than two dozen palm trees were recently removed.

When a palm tree is sick, the top of the palms turn a metallic brown color, and it can’t be reversed.

There is a “palm tree vaccine” available. Residents who think their tree is infected will need to have a sample tested.

