Backstreet Boys to bring DNA World Tour to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Backstreet’s back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys announced new North American stops for their DNA World Tour, Monday morning.

Among the cities is West Palm Beach, where the group is set to perform at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater on Sept. 26, 2020.

The South Florida stop comes more than a year after they hit the stage at the BB&T Center in Sunrise last August.

Presales are set to begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

The general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

