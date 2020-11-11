Baby sea turtles found covered in debris from Eta on Marathon beach

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s some turtle trouble down in the Florida Keys.

A hatchling got some much-needed care at The Turtle Hospital after being found covered in debris on a beach in Marathon.

Baby sea turtles are washing ashore due to strong currents from Eta.

If you see one in distress, experts advise against putting them back in the water because they might not be able to swim in their weakened state.

