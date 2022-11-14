KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby sea turtle found in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Ian was released back to the ocean this weekend.

Ian, who was named after the storm, was found by a family in Key West shortly after the storm.

The marine reptile was taken to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where he was treated with fluids and diet and nursed back to health.

“He’s fine, he is healthy, he is eating well,” said a spokesperson for the hospital. “He is ready to go back at sea.”

Ian joined 14 other young sea turtles that were released Saturday about 20 miles off Key West in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

