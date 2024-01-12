LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two new baby rhinos will be roaming the Lion Country Safari next time visitors drive through.

Park officials on Friday introduced Alissa and Tabitha, who are officially out in their main habitat.

Officials said the rhinos are having fun, exploring the world around them alongside their mother and the rest of the herd in the Hwange National Park section of the safari.

