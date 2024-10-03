FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — There was a shark surprise in South Fort Myers in a very unexpected spot, as the region continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

A baby bull shark seen swimming in a lake at Lakes Park on Sunday.

Experts believe Helene is to blame for the outlandish sight.

Floodwaters may have pushed the shark out of the Gulf of Mexico and up a creek.

Bull sharks can live in fresh and saltwater environments. Rescue groups said the baby bull shark spotted in Fort Myers has plenty to feed on, so there are no plans to relocate it.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.