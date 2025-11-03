KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in the Florida Keys are warning residents to take an extra look at any $100 bills they have.

Several counterfeit $100 bills intended for filmmaking have been circulating in the Lower Keys and Key West, according to police.

The bills are marked as fake but may pass as real at a casual glance.

A similar warning was issued recently regarding fake $20 bills in September.

Officials reminded residents that attempting to pass them off as real could lead to an arrest.

