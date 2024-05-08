FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A beachgoer in the Florida Keys discovered a suspicious package along the shoreline.
The beachgoer alerted authorities, leading to the recovery of 65 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of approximately $1 million.
U.S. Border Patrol agents, in collaboration with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene and successfully retrieved the package, which was found along the beach.
It is unclear where in the Florida Keys the cocaine was found.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.