DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSN) — Authorities released footage of a truck that marked up the Pride intersection in Delray Beach last month hoping to drum up more clues.

Surveillance footage showed the truck appearing to purposefully do burnouts across the intersection, leaving several dark streaks on the multi-colored mural before coming back to do it a second time.

The Pride streetscape has been vandalized before.

Alexander Jerich was convicted for burning tire marks into the mural while participating in a rally for President Donald Trump in 2021.

In 2022, Jerich was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

