ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida authorities are searching for three men who fled the scene of a serious hit-and-run accident, all of which was caught on camera.

Dashcam footage captured the incident on Interstate 4 Sunday morning in Orange County near Osceola Parkway. The video shows a red Camaro speeding and attempting to switch lanes, ultimately striking a white SUV and causing it to flip off the interstate.

“Post-collision, there were three occupants in that red sedan, and they fled the scene on foot,” said Migdalisis Garcia of the Florida Highway Patrol. “We did have several witnesses who thankfully stopped and were able to capture photos of the fleeing occupants.”

Photos of the three men were taken by witnesses and provided to authorities. Garcia reported that the suspects were later seen getting into another vehicle.

“Later on, we received reports that around the area of Disney Springs, there was a silver or gray vehicle, make and model unknown, that the three occupants entered and continued fleeing,” Garcia said.

The driver of the white SUV, a 20-year-old woman, survived the crash without serious injuries.

“Luckily, the other driver survived and she’s not seriously hurt,” Garcia added. “However, the fact that these three people chose to be selfish and walk away from the scene of a crash that they caused, without even checking to see if the other person was OK—her vehicle overturned—could have been way worse.”

Garcia emphasized the severity of fleeing the scene of an accident, noting that what could have ended with a ticket will now likely result in criminal charges.

“Fleeing the scene, whether it’s property damage or injuring someone or killing someone, is a crime,” she stated.

The woman involved in the crash is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.