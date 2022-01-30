KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are searching for a man who, authorities said, fell from a boat off the Lower Keys.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 40-year-old Erik Rundle was last seen Saturday around sunset, on a small, capsized boat in Man of War Harbor, located west of Fleming Key.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search-and-rescue operation of the man.

“We are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in trying to locate him,” said MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt.

Anyone with information regarding Rundle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.

