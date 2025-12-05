COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities rescued a father and son whose day out in the Everglades quickly turned into an emergency when their four-wheeler ran out of gas.

“Collier County 911, what is the address to your emergency?” a dispatcher said.

“Sir, we are stranded in the Everglades,” a man tells him.

The emergency call sparked a search through the swamp for a father and son who got stuck in the Everglades.

“My four-wheeler ran out of gas. We got stuck in a mudhole, and now we’re just here stranded,” the man told police.

Video provided by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment deputies spotted the father and son, who were struggling in the dark and running out of water.

“Yep, I got hands up waving,” a deputy is heard saying.

Deputies eventually managed to hoist the pair out of the swamp and into safety.

“He’s in the cabin,” a deputy is heard saying.

Deputies say the two were unharmed.

