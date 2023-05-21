PALM CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — One person was killed and another was injured after a small plane crashed into a private ranch in Palm City, authorities said.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Martin County Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the fiery crash along Southwest 48th Terrace, Sunday afternoon.

MCSO officials confirmed one person is dead, and a bystander who tried to help the trapped pilot suffered injuries.

Deputies have temporarily shut down roads near the ranch so first responders are able to access the scene.

Authorities have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

