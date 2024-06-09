OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — It is time for trial for a Central Florida woman accused in the fatal 2023 shooting of her Black neighbor, but the defense wants some evidence tossed before it gets underway.

Attorneys for Ocala resident Susan Lorincz tried to keep certain evidence in the multiple 911 calls she made away from jurors in her murder trial.

“Mrs. Lorenz waved a gun at children in the past, or that she told a child she would be raped if she did not get off her property,” said an attorney.

From reporting that children were making too much noise, to calling 911 on young girls for walking their dog and touching her yard.

Body camera video captures an exchange between Lorincz and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect called 911.

“It’s an open field for them to go play,” a deputy is heard telling Lorincz.

“It’s not an open field, it’s two. One belongs to him, one belongs to the neighbor. It’s not an open space,” said Lorincz.

“OK, so it doesn’t even belong to you,” said the deputy.

A judge ruled the calls will be played for the jury if they’re connected to the victim, A.J. Owens.

“This history of her being the one who is continually confronting the children, calling them names, treating them like she has over the past year, is relevant to show that her 911 call where she says, ‘I’m afraid for my life,’ is not true,” said a prosecutor.

The state argued Lorincz’s prior actions explained her intent, when she killed Owens through a closed door.

Owens went to Lorincz’s door to talk to her after Lorenz threw a skate and hurled racial slurs at her children.

“It’s a very different situation for a jury to hear a history of her being instigated toward these children,” said a prosecutor.

A celebration of life was held last weekend for Owens, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Jury selection is scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.