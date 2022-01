CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral to put two surveillance satellites into orbit.

Friday’s liftoff of the Atlas V marked the launch of a United States Space Force mission.

The data from the satellites will be used to help track and identify objects in orbit to improve space flight safety.

