NEAR PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in the Florida Panhandle are picking up the pieces after a powerful storm struck the area.

High-powered winds lashed out near Pensacola on Tuesday, leaving some buildings without roofs and bringing down power lines.

At least three people were hurt, with two of them rushed to a hospital.

Witness Melissa Stone said she was caught by surprise.

“I had first looked out and noticed that the clouds didn’t look quite right to me, and then a few minutes later, I looked, something catches my eye, and I could see it, and it was so close, as you can see,” she said. “It was right here, and it was just coming straight at us.”

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit the area.

Officials are still assessing the tornado’s strength.

