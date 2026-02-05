AVE MARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — A measles outbreak was reported at a Florida university.

Two cases of the highly contagious virus at Ave Maria University, located Collier County, quickly jumped to 11 over the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, that number stands at around 20.

State health officials have not released data on measles cases this year. While a reason has not been given, they said case numbers should be released later on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.