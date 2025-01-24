KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have died in a house fire in Key West, according to city officials.

The fire broke out at 1010 Emma St., Thursday night.

According to the City of Key West, the fire was controlled, but two fatalities have been confirmed.

Authorities said there may be additional victims, but it remains unclear how many others were injured or the extent of their injuries.

City officials said the victims’ identities and conditions have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

