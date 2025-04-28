CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have airlifted at least two people to the hospital after a boat hit a ferry with over three dozen people on board off the coast of Clearwater and took off, police said.

Clearwater Police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard units responded to the scene of the crash off the Memorial Causeway bridge, Sunday night.

Investigators said there were more than 40 people on board the Clearwater Ferry, and several of them were hurt.

Police said the boat that struck the ferry fled the scene, and the ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the bridge.

Fire officials have declared the incident a “mass casualty event” due to the number of injuries.

As of 11:30 p.m., authorities have not specified how many people were hurt.

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be handling the investigation into the crash.

