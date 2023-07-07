KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Three individuals were apprehended at a Key Largo motel on Thursday, following the discovery of a vast collection of stolen credit cards, identification documents, checks, and other items believed to be linked to a significant criminal operation, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, identified as Katie Campbell, 42, from Islamorada; Jacob Michael Majewski, 27, from Miami; and Michael George Harvey, 30, also from Miami, face multiple charges related to their alleged involvement in the illicit activities. The charges include criminal use of personal identification information, possession of counterfeit credit cards, theft through fraudulent means, possession of unauthorized driver’s licenses or ID cards, possession of burglary tools, grand theft, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay emphasized the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in this ongoing investigation, which spans across various communities. The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating efforts with partner agencies, including local and national financial institutions, as well as the U.S. Post Office, to ensure swift action and awareness regarding the incident.

The arrests were made after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a bail bondsman seeking assistance at the Sunset Cove Beach Resort around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The bondsman informed the authorities of Campbell’s presence at the hotel, who had an outstanding arrest warrant. Upon taking all three suspects into custody, deputies discovered stolen mail and illegal narcotics.

Following the apprehension, Criminal Investigations Detectives obtained a search warrant and uncovered a substantial amount of evidence. Among the seized items were passports, over 100 credit cards unrelated to the suspects, burglary tools, forged checks, a wide array of identification documents from various states and countries, numerous items of non-suspect mail, and a credit card scanner used for illegal purposes. Additionally, the search yielded fentanyl, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities are working to determine whether any of the recovered credit cards or identification documents are linked to residents of Monroe County. Some of the confiscated items were found to be counterfeit or fraudulent.

Campbell and Majewski were transported to jail, while Harvey was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier due to drug consumption and dehydration. He remained under the supervision of Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputies as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.