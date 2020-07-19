Armed robbery suspect airlifted after officer-involved shooting in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man wanted for armed robbery in Key West was airlifted to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting involving Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, officials said,

According to investigators, the shooting took place after a brief chase northbound on U.S. 1 that ended near Mile Marker 10, on Big Coppitt Key, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said 24-year-old Julian Thomas took off after a deputy attempted to pull him over.

Officials said deputies and troopers were eventually able to stop Thomas with tire spikes, and shortly after, he shot at them when they approached his car.

Investigators said they fired back, striking Thomas.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

