OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) —Marion County Deputies trashing aisles inside a Family Dollar in Ocala after attempting to trap a troubled teenager who ditched them during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on Monday, police later identifying the 16-year-old boy as the passenger who ran from the car that was being pulled over for speeding with dark, tinted windows, and without working brake lights.

Body camera video from the arrest shows deputies urging the young man to get on the floor.

“Get on the ground. Get on the ground,” yelled the officer.

Amid the short scuffle, a gun fell from the young man’s shirt, but he doesn’t claim it.

“That’s not my gun bro,” said the young man.

While searching the car deputies found a backpack filled with marijuana and several small baggies used to distribute those drugs.

The teen claims the baggies, but still denies the gun.

The teenager is now facing several felony charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.