PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A heated debate outside a Port St. Lucie pub turning dangerous, and police said the altercation was all about chicken and eggs.

According to Port St. Lucie Police, the early Tuesday morning argument outside Harper’s Pub was not about why the chicken crossed the road but how many eggs one can lay.

“There was a conversation about how many — I kid you not — how many eggs a chicken can lay, and that conversation got a little heated,” said Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti.

Bullets flew as two men shared different convictions.

Once they responded, police arrested three people and collected a gun as evidence.

Detectives believe alcohol played a role in fueling the fight. They took the opportunity to reminding everyone that no argument should lead to gunfire … even one about a chicken.

