TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Aquarium in Tampa Bay received a generous gift to protect its animals from hurricanes.

A new flood barrier system donated by the seller AquaFence on Tuesday will be installed at the aquarium, located in downtown Tampa.

The same system helped protect Tampa General Hospital during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Aquarium officials said that with the new flood barrier, the 20,000 animals that live there won’t have to be evacuated, and their research will also be protected.

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