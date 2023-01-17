WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge.

Hateful images were projected onto the side of an AT&T building in West Palm Beach, Saturday night.

Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt.

They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend.

In that incident, hateful messages were left in bags filled with pellets on residents’ driveways.

“There’s no place for this in our community,” said Mike Jachles, a public information officer with the local police department. “West Palm Beach is a diverse, welcoming city and we have no tolerance for anybody that’s going to try and spread hate in our city.”

The investigation has been turned over to the state attorney’s office.

Charges have yet to be filed.

