Another Florida resident visiting Washington state tests positive for coronavirus

(WSVN) — A fourth possible case of the coronavirus linked to Florida has been reported in a resident currently visiting Washington state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference in Orange County Wednesday that the Florida resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, but they are in isolation in Washington.

It is currently unknown what county in Florida that resident is from.

