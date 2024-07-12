FLORIDA (WSVN) — Ammunition will be easier to access as vending machines are about to be loaded with more than snacks. A company is expanding its ammo vending machine service, and Florida is on the list of places.

Buying ammunition out of a vending machine is not something you see every day, but it could be in the future. The company behind the machines, American Rounds, is expanding to states across the South, and CEO Grant Magers says Florida is in their plans.

“We’ve had a lot of requests to expand to Florida. We have some opportunities currently there, so it is in the plan,” Magers said.

The machines would be located in retail locations like grocery stores. However, before you can buy the bullets, the machine uses ID scanners to verify your age and facial recognition technology.

“It’s going to be a facial recognition scan, pair your picture to the ID. So that says OK , yes, this is the person that owns the ID, that the faces match. And then, only then, can the transaction be complete,” Magers explained.

Residents have mixed feelings about the machines, especially regarding more people having access to ammunition.

“We’re dealing with a lot of people getting killed right now, and we’re trying to protect our kids. That’s not gonna help,” said resident Marie Rost.

“I wouldn’t go for that one second. Who’s to say that now you’re not going to bring the element of robbery from behind and taking and robbing that one person, and then they have the ammo? Where’s the safety in that?” expressed another resident, Antonio Sanchez-Garcia.

Guns and Range Training Center owner Alex Shkop believes the vending machines are convenient.

“Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with it. Because again, it’s just a commodity,” Shkop stated.

Magers argues that this is a safer and easier way to buy ammo.

“Right now, ammo is sold on the internet, where any minor can click that they’re 21 or 18, or whatever that state law is, and they can have 2,000 rounds shipped to their house,” Magers said.

American Rounds will be installing its eighth vending machine in Colorado next week and could bring it to Florida grocery stores by the end of this year.

