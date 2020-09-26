AMBER Alert issued for missing girl in Orange County

APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Orange County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mackenzie Vega was last seen along the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, Saturday.

Investigators said the 11-year-old may be in the company of 26-year-old Keith Edward Green.

Vega stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has long, brown curly hair that she wears in a ponytail high on her head. She was last seen wearing a yellow training bra and gray shorts.

Officials said Vegan and Green maybe traveling in a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the Texas tag MVD3055.

Authorities urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.