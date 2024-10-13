ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. (WSVN) – A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Zaina Ward.

She was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in Saint Johns County in St. Augustine, Florida, wearing a white ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems.

The child may be in the company of Mohammed Adam. Adam is a 22-year-old male with brown hair and black eyes. He may be traveling in a 2002 Silver Chevrolet Cavalier. with a Florida tag number RXCR47.

They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. If located, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning their whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or contact 911

