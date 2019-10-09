AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Orlando boy

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Orlando.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jenzell Cintron Perez was abducted by 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz and Angelica Menendez.

UPDATED: Vehicle has been added. Please share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jenzell Cintron Perez, 2 years old, last seen Orlando, may be traveling in a 2015, silver Lexus Rx350, FL tag IVTJ11. Please contact Orlando Police Department (321) 235-5300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/e2hR9UIAhg — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 9, 2019

He has not been seen since Tuesday.

Officials said Perez, last seen wearing a diaper, may also be with a man who’s wearing dark clothes and 23-year-old Angelica Melendez.

They may be traveling in a 2015 silver Lexus SUV with Florida tag IVTJ11.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pair, call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 or 911.

