AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Orlando boy

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Orlando.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jenzell Cintron Perez was abducted by 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida AMBER Alert for Jenzell Cintron Perez, 2yo W/M, 3ft, 45lbs, brown hair/hazel eyes, last seen S Conway Rd, Orlando. May be w Sugey Perez Diaz. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Orlando PD – (321) 235-5300 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/COWfbVGQBg — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 9, 2019

He has not been seen since Tuesday.

Officials said Perez, last seen wearing a diaper, may also be with a man who’s wearing dark clothes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pair, call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 or 911.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.