FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A search is underway for a missing 2-year-old from Southwest Florida.

Officials released an AMBER Alert for Camila Guzman who has been missing from Fort Myers.

Officials said she is wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

She may have been spotted in Cape Coral with a man identified as Luis Valentin.

Their relationship is unclear.

Officials are urging people to call police if they see the pair.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.