MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a teen that was reported missing from Marion County.

Seventeen-year-old Caden Speight was last seen in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest Highway 484 in the City of Dunnellon.

Speight was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Speight was the victim in a shooting and may be in the company of four possibly Hispanic unknown males and may be traveling in a light-colored van.

If you have any information concerning Speight’s whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or 911

