MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a teen that was reported missing from Marion County.

Seventeen-year-old Caden Speight was last seen Thursday traveling in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest Highway 484 in the City of Dunnellon, southwest of Ocala. His car was found in the same area with no one inside.

Speight was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Speight was the victim in a shooting. They said his family received a message from him asking for help because he had been shot.

He may be in the company of four possibly Hispanic unknown males and may be traveling in a light-colored van.

If you have any information concerning Speight’s whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111 or 911

