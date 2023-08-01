VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday night by authorities in Volusia County for a 14-year-old girl who vanished two days ago.

Barbora Zdanska was last seen on Saturday in the 100th block of Boyton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, Zdanska was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts when she disappeared. The teenager stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 136 pounds, and has striking blue eyes and blonde hair.

Law enforcement officials have reason to believe that Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan bearing the Florida license plate number CZ8613. The vehicle can be identified by a butterfly sticker located on the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top rear window.

The Daytona Beach Police Department shared on their official Facebook page that Zdanska may be accompanied by a teenage boy, approximately 14 years old, who goes by the name “Carlos.”

Anyone with relevant information about Barbora Zdanska’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or call 911.

