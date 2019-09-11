AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-month-old girl from Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old Florida girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jhene Clark was allegedly in the company of 30-year-old Deangelo Clark.

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Jhene Clark last seen in Ocala, Florida. If you have any information about this child, please contact Marion County Sheriff's Office or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/rjgHnr4p6I — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 11, 2019

Officials said they may be traveling in a 2008 black Mazda CX7 with North Dakota tag number 328APC.

Their possible location is either in Manatee or Orange County.

The baby was reported missing on Wednesday.

If you spot the vehicle, you’re urged to not approach it and, instead, call police immediately.

