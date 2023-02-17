ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have issued a Florida AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl out of Clay County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Paradise Levy was last seen in the area of the 1300th block of Stonehill Way in Orange Park, Thursday evening.

Paradise stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 16 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

The infant may be in the company of 46-year-old Terry Levy.

Terry Levy

Terry stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 205 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt.

The two may be traveling in an unknown vehicle with an unknown male.

Authorities urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or 911.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.