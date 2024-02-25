RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER alert for Christian Simeus, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the boy was last seen along the 1200 block of West Third Street in Riviera Beach.

Christian stands 3 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 57 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and red Spider-Man shoes.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 44-year-old Jean Simeus. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said the two may be traveling in a black 2019 BMW 440i Gran Coupe with tinted windows and the Georgia tag TBZ4664.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or 911.

