RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children from Riviera Beach.

Authorities said Aizon Turner, 3, and his brother, Akachi Turner, 11, were last seen Sunday in the company of Audrey Turner, 43.

The children may be traveling with her in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage, possibly heading toward the Atlanta area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for Aizon Turner (3 years old) and Akachi Turner (11 years old), missing from Riviera Beach, FL.



👦 Aizon Turner – 3 years old, Black male, 3’ tall, 32 lbs, last seen… pic.twitter.com/0DK4RbxgcP — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2025

Aizon is 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim.

Akachi is 5 feet tall and weighs 72 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

Audrey Turner was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes. Police said she may have her hair in a ponytail and a nose ring.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123, dial 911 or contact the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.

