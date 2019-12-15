AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a boy and a girl who went missing in Jacksonville.

Officials said 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams were last seen along the 10000 block of West Beaver Street, Sunday.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Braxton and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams out of Duval County. If you have information, call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/556miTBU7n — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 15, 2019

Braxton stands 3 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bri’ya stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Braxton was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. Bri’ya was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with colorful writing on front and black leggings.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-8774), the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

