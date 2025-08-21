RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Two missing children from Riviera Beach who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found safe, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the alert Thursday for Aizon Turner, 3, and his brother, Akachi Turner, 11, after confirming their recovery.

Details about the circumstances of their return were not immediately released.

The boys were last seen Sunday in the company of their mother, Audrey Turner, 43, who authorities said may have been headed toward Atlanta in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage.

Police said Turner had an active warrant in Miami-Dade County for child neglect and had allegedly taken the boys after losing custody of them.

Authorities have not provided additional information on Turner’s status following the children’s safe recovery.

