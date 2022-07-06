JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Palm Beach County.

The alert was issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was last seen around the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, Florida, wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high top Adidas shoes.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 162 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Reyes-Hernandez may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, who was last seen wearing a white long sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black and gold sandals.

Ramos stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox