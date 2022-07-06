JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Palm Beach County.

The alert was issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, who was last seen around the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, Florida, wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high top Adidas shoes.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 162 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Reyes-Hernandez may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, who was last seen wearing a white long sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks and black and gold sandals.

Ramos stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

