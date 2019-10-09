AMBER Alert cancelled after 2-year-old Orlando boy found safe

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing out of Orlando after he was found safe.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jenzell Cintron Perez was abducted by 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz and Angelica Menendez.

UPDATED: The Florida AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Jenzell Cintron Perez has been resolved. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 9, 2019

He had reportedly not been seen since Tuesday.

There is no word on whether the accused were also found or charged with anything.

