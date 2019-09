OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a missing 11-month-old Florida girl after she was found safe.

Authorities issued the AMBER Alert for Jhene Clark, who was allegedly in the company of 30-year-old Deangelo Clark.

Update: The Florida Amber Alert for 11-month-old Jhene Clark has been canceled. The child was found safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLAMBER — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 11, 2019

The alert was cancelled just before 8 a.m. after Jhene was found safe in Marion County.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.