ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. (WSVN) – A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled after Zaina Ward has been found safe.

She was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in Saint Johns County in St. Augustine, Florida, wearing a white ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems.

The suspect is now in custody.

For more information, please contact FDLE or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or contact 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.