LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled after 5-year old Jace Saunders was found safe.

FDLE canceled the alert just before 9:45a.m., Monday.

Saunders was last seen Sunday wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark-colored pajama pants.

Police suspected that he may be in the company of his 50-year old grandmother, Kelly Day-Dasilva.

Day-Dasilva is not legally allowed to have custody of Saunders.

It’s unclear if he was with his grandmother when he was found.

His parents have also been arrested for interference in an investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Saunders has autism and is semi-verbal.

