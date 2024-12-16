LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued out of Lake County, Florida for 5-year old Jace Saunders. Police say he may be in the company of his 50-year old grandmother, Kelly Day-Dasilva.

He was last seen Sunday wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark-colored pajama pants.

Dasilva is not legally allowed to have custody of Jace.

His parents have also been arrested for interference in an investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Jace has autism and is semi-verbal.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person you are urged to call 911, the FDLE, or the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101

