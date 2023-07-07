A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Leon Scarborough, who went missing from the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Authorities are concerned for his safety as he may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, a 54-year-old male. The public is urged to be vigilant and report any information that may assist in locating the missing child and the suspect.

Leon Scarborough, described as a 12-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts, and yellow Crocs.

He stands at approximately 5’06” and weighs around 130 pounds. Leon has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

Tracey Scarborough, the suspect in this case, is a 54-year-old white male with a bald head and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6’00” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Law enforcement authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and not approach the individuals if spotted. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leon Scarborough and Tracey Scarborough should contact local law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770 or 911.

